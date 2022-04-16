Games With Gold, the new free Xbox games for April are now available

As of now, the new free Xbox games offered by Games With Gold are already available Downloadable: Users will be able to add the last gifts of the month of April to their account.

The initiative reserved exclusively for registered users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Live Gold allows you to enjoy additional free games that will remain available in the subscriber library.

This means that it will no longer be possible to redeem some of the previous free games, while the list of free titles has just been updated with Hue and MX vs ATV Alive.

Hue is an intriguing platform game in which you’ll be able to change the world by changing the background color: combining it with the obstacles you’ll be able to make them disappear and continue your mysterious adventure full of dangers, as well as naturally very vivid.

MX vs ATV Alive is the fifth chapter of the popular series dedicated to lovers of off-road sports, available on Xbox 360, but playable in backwards compatibility even on the latest generation consoles: you can have fun with the most spectacular two and four wheel vehicles thanks to to realistic physics and facing many competitive races.

Another Sigh one of the free games revealed earlier this month, will continue to be available for download: to be able to immediately download the latest Games With Gold gifts, simply access the following links.

We remind you that Another Sight and MX vs ATV Alive will be redeemableuntil April 30while you will have until 15th May to add Hue to your collection.