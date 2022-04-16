Health converts ICU beds for covid-19 into permanent SUS

The Ministry of Health published an ordinance this Thursday (14) that converts 6,400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds exclusively for covid-19 into conventional ICU beds for the Unified Health System (SUS), which will be used in the treatment of various diseases.

In practice, according to the folder, the measure increases the number of ICU beds in high-complexity medical care in Brazil. The change was made official in the Official Gazette (DOU).

The initiative was agreed between the federal government and the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), with a focus on increasing the offer to other patients who need other intensive care not related to Covid-19.

The change also occurs “after the significant drop in the number of cases and hospitalizations for the disease, causing a low occupancy of these beds for patients with covid-19, due to the success and broad adherence of the population to the vaccination campaign against the disease”, he informed. the ministry.

During other moments of the pandemic, about 26,000 beds were enabled with resources financed from the extraordinary budget to combat covid-19.

readjustments

The Ministry of Health also readjusted the amounts paid in the hiring of conventional units of hospital beds, which had not been readjusted for a decade. The daily cost of type II beds will increase from R$ 478.72 to R$ 600. Type III beds will have an adjustment from R$ 508.23 to R$ 700. Qualified beds in the Urgency and Emergency Network (RUE) and Rede Cegonha (RC) maintain the current incentive values.

The daily rates for the ICU bed for burn victims will be readjusted from R$ 322.00 to R$ 700, equivalent to a Type III ICU bed due to the complexity and as a way of encouraging the qualification of new beds in the country.