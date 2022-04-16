Health opens consultation on incorporation of new drug in SUS

posted on 04/14/2022 11:37 / updated 04/14/2022 11:39



(credit: Silvio Avila/AFP)

The Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE), opened, this Thursday (14/4), a public consultation to evaluate the incorporation of the drug Paxlovid for the treatment of covid-19. 19 in the Unified Health System (SUS).

The opening of the consultation was published in the Official Journal of the Union (DOU) and contributions can be made within 10 days from the business day following the date of publication.

The opening of the consultation is part of the procedures for the incorporation of a certain drug into the Unified Health System and was made after an initial favorable opinion of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

Paxlovid, manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is composed of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets and, according to Conitec’s opinion, is recommended for the treatment of covid-19 in adults who do not need supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progression to the worsening of the disease.

Medicine may be the second of SUS to treat covid

The drug had emergency use approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on March 30. If Conitec’s initial opinion, which has a suggestive character, is accepted by the Ministry of Health, this will be the second drug against covid-19 incorporated into the SUS.

Earlier this month, the folder accepted Conitec’s decision and incorporated baricitinib (olumiant) to SUS for the treatment of the disease. The drug, unlike Paxlovid, is indicated for adult patients, hospitalized and requiring oxygen by mask, nasal catheter, or non-invasive ventilation.