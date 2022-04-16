IBGE: Brazil is the penultimate in the ranking of public spending on health

The data refer to the pre-pandemic period, in 2019, which represents the greatest concern, as they point out that the government was already on a downward curve in relation to spending.

support the 247

ICL

247 – IBGE data released this Thursday (14) indicate that government spending on health in Brazil, compared to the percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), corresponds to half the average of the countries that make up the Organization for the Cooperation of Economic Development (OECD). Of the 13 countries listed in the Health Satellite Account, Brazil occupies the penultimate position, behind only Mexico, in the ranking of public spending on health, inform to CNN.

According to the researchers, the data refer to the pre-pandemic period, in 2019, which represents the greatest concern, as they point out that the government was already on a decreasing curve in relation to spending, putting Brazil in the opposite direction, as the trend is always increasing healthcare costs.

According to the IBGE, the Brazilian government’s expenditure on health in 2019 corresponded to 3.8% of GDP in the same year. The average for OECD countries is 6.5%. Germany is the one that spent the most in the area, having invested 9.9% of its GDP in the sector in the year of the survey. Following are France and Japan (9.3%), the United Kingdom (8%), Canada (7.6%), Switzerland (7.5%), Australia (6.5%), Colombia (6%), Portugal (5.8%), Chile (5.7%) and Greece (4.7%). Finally, there are Brazil (3.8%) and Mexico (2.7%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING