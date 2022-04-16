IBGE: Brazil is the penultimate in the ranking of public spending on health

Abhishek Pratap 6 seconds ago News Comments Off on IBGE: Brazil is the penultimate in the ranking of public spending on health 0 Views

The data refer to the pre-pandemic period, in 2019, which represents the greatest concern, as they point out that the government was already on a downward curve in relation to spending.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian submarines launch missiles from Sea of ​​Japan during tension with the country over Ukraine

submarines russians fired missiles during maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan, the Defense Ministry announced …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved