José Eustáquio is extubated and will undergo new tests before being discharged

Former mayor José Eustáquio Rodrigues Alves was extubated by the medical team on Thursday afternoon (14). This means that he is already breathing without the help of devices. According to the press office, the former mayor is awake, has regained consciousness and is recovering from the effects of the medication.





“He remains in excellent health and out of danger,” says the press release. The note sent to the press at the beginning of the night reports that the doctors who evaluated him are optimistic, given the improvement presented in the diagnoses. However, the politician will need to be evaluated again to have a medical discharge forecast.

This afternoon, he underwent several tests, with no change in the results. Now, healthcare professionals treat pneumonia. The former mayor reacts well to the medication. A new medical bulletin will be published tomorrow, in the afternoon, after evaluation by the doctors on duty.

José Eustáquio suffered a sudden illness on Sunday night (10) while visiting the city of Patrocínio. He lost consciousness and hit a parked motorcycle. The former mayor was rescued by Samu’s team and taken to the Municipal Emergency Room. He was intubated, transferred to a private hospital and later came to Patos de Minas, where he is recovering.