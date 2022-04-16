Kiev is attacked and Boris Johnson is barred in Russia

Russia on Saturday intensified attacks on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. On the 52nd day of the war, the Kremlin also announced that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is banned from entering Russian territory.

According to Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, at least one person was killed in the most recent blasts in Darnytskyi district. He also talks about injuries, which are still being counted and treated at a hospital in the region. Russian attacks on Kiev have been rare since late March, when troops left the city to concentrate in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry says it used long-range, high-precision weapons to attack a military building in the district. According to the Russians, the site was a workshop for military equipment.

Yesterday, the Russians had promised to increase attacks in the region after the bombing of a Russian village and the sinking of the ship Moskva, symbol of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

“The number and magnitude of missile attacks on sites in Kiev will increase in response to all terrorist-type attacks and sabotage carried out on Russian territory by the nationalist regime in Kiev,” Russian Defense said yesterday.

Johnson banned from entering Russia

The Kremlin announced today that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK politicians are banned from entering Russia. The decision was taken after the sanctions imposed by London on Moscow due to the war.

“This measure was decided in response to the unbridled political and media campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally and creating favorable conditions to stop our country and strangle the national economy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Johnson, the following British officials are barred: Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May, and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. .

In the statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that this list will be expanded in the future, “to include British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to stoking ‘anti-Russia hysteria'”.

Attacks on Lviv and Kharkiv

Also today, Ukraine recorded attacks in the Lviv region. According to the country, Russia fired all four missiles from planes that took off from Belarus — the missiles would have been shot down by anti-aircraft missiles, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In a statement, Ukraine ironically thanked the neighboring country for supporting Russia.

“Thanks to Belarus for helping to deliver the deadly gifts from the Russians,” said Western Air Command.

In Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and 18 injured, according to the head of the Kharkiv State Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov. According to the official, the attack took place in one of the central districts of the region and the attacks are more intense in residential areas.

Accusations and fear of nuclear attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the offensive against Kiev and Russia’s last steps in the war should ignite the warning and concern “the whole world” about the risk of using a nuclear weapon.

Zelensky echoed the statement by CIA Director William Burns, who said this week that no one should “underestimate the nuclear threat” from Russia.

Russia counts dawn targets

Russia says it fired missiles at 16 different points in Ukraine on Saturday. Among the places he claims to have attacked are Nikolaev, Poltava and Gusarovka, areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment, according to the Russians.

The Kremlin is also reporting the crash of a Ukrainian military helicopter in the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region.

*(With information from RFI and AFP)