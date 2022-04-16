Kiev is attacked and Boris Johnson is barred in Russia

Russia on Saturday intensified attacks on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. On the 52nd day of the war, the Kremlin also announced that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is banned from entering Russian territory.

According to Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, at least one person was killed in the most recent blasts. He also talks about injuries, which are still being counted and treated at a hospital in the region.

Russian attacks at the start of the 52nd day of the war focused on the Darnytskyi district.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that long-range, high-precision weapons were used to attack a military building. According to the Russians, the site was a workshop for military equipment.

Johnson banned from entering Russia

The Kremlin announced today that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK politicians are banned from entering Russia. The decision was taken after the sanctions imposed by London on Moscow due to the war.

“This measure was decided in response to the unbridled political and media campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally and creating favorable conditions to stop our country and strangle the national economy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Johnson, the following British officials are barred: Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May, and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. .

In the statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that this list will be expanded in the future, “to include British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to stoking ‘anti-Russia hysteria'”.

Russia counts dawn targets

Russia says it fired missiles at 16 different points in Ukraine on Saturday. Among the places he claims to have attacked are Nikolaev, Poltava and Gusarovka, areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment, according to the Russians.

The Kremlin is also reporting the crash of a Ukrainian military helicopter in the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region.

*(With information from RFI and AFP)