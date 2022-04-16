Kiev is hit by strong explosions again after a week of Russian truce | Ukraine and Russia

Strong explosions hit Kiev, capital of Ukraine, and Lviv, in the west of the country, on Saturday morning (16). Warning sirens sounded across much of the country.

According to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, rescue teams and doctors were working at the site of an explosion on the outskirts of the city. He advised residents who fled the city at the start of the war not to return.

Kiev estimates 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war

On Friday (15), Russia resumed bombing the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital and announced a new offensive across the area, two weeks after withdrawing its troops from the entire Kiev region and focusing attacks on eastern Ukraine.

1 of 1 The facade of a building in the suburbs of Kiev collapsed in the impact of a Russian bombing of the missile factory, on Friday (15) – Photo: Fadel Senna/ AFP Fadel Senna/AFP

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Russian forces used “high-precision, air-launched long-range weapons” to target an armored vehicle factory in Kiev.

In Kharkiv, in northern Ukraine, a missile attack hit one of the districts in the region. One person died and at least 18 were injured, according to the local governor.

Attacks come after the sinking of the most important ship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, the anti-missile cruiser Moskva. It sank after an explosion on Thursday (14). According to Ukraine, the ship was hit by a missile, which Russia denies. Pentagon sources quoted by the American press also claim that the Moskva was hit in an air strike.