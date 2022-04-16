Multiple Sclerosis may gain more treatment options for SUS

Rate our content:
Multiple Sclerosis is a rare disease(4), with an inflammatory, neurological and degenerative condition(5), being one of the main causes of disability in young adults(3), with symptoms such as fatigue, depression, joint pain, changes in emotions, in balance, motor coordination, speech and swallowing, in addition to compromising movements, vision and cognition – which can seriously impair the quality of life of patients with the disease.(6-8). Scientific studies have shown that the earlier MS is diagnosed and treated, the better the prognosis and, consequently, the better quality and perspective of life for the person with the disease.(9-14) Therefore, for health systems, a a greater range of treatments can minimize the progression of the disease, directly impacting the use of health resources(1)5.
In order to support the decision-making process on the incorporation of more treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the Unified Health System (SUS), the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS – Conitec opened the Public Consultation (CP) No. 12 to hear the opinion of civil society on the inclusion of therapy for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. The participation of specialists, patients and the general population until 04/25/2022 will contribute to the decision of the organ. Watch the video below and learn how to contribute to CP.
