No More Heroes 3 announced for PS4 and PS5

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Publisher XSEED Games and developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced that No More Heroes 3 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store this spring. The title has been available for Switch since August 27, 2021.

The new versions of No More Heroes 3 offer higher resolution graphics, higher frame rates per second and faster loading times.

A physical edition will be available for PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $59.99. It includes the game, a 70-page art book, a CD with some songs from the soundtrack, and a ‘Santa Destroy’ motorcycle license plate. The cover art is illustrated by Yusuke Kozaki.

No More Heroes 3 follows Travis Touchdown. Being the “world’s number one killer” isn’t what it used to be. The otaku hero is back once again, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy and Earth, in an intergalactic test of power while proving he’s more than just a loser who talks to his cat. He heats up those beam katanas, squeezes the brand new Death Glove and prepares to engage in outrageous battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the galactic superhero rankings.

Our favorite otaku assassin returns! Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis’ toughest challenge yet in #NoMoreHeroes3coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC! pic.twitter.com/kdEJnonUd5 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 15, 2022

Below you can check out a trailer for the Switch version to learn more about the game.