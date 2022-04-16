Oldest Mayan Calendar Record Discovered Inside Guatemalan Pyramid | World

A glyph – a kind of drawing or engraving – depicting a day called “7 Deer” from the Mayan Calendar, drawn on a fragment of a mural dating to the 3rd century BC, was found inside the ruins of a pyramid in Guatemala. This is the oldest reference to this calendar ever found, the archaeologists responsible for the discovery said on Wednesday (13).

The fragments were found at the San Bartolo archaeological site in the jungles of northern Guatemala, made famous by the discovery in 2001 of a buried chamber with colorful murals dating to 100 BC depicting Mayan ceremonial and mythological scenes.

The pieces with the “7 Veado” glyph were unearthed inside the same pyramid as Las Pinturas, where the still-intact murals were located.

As was the case with this structure, the Mayans often built what were initially modestly sized temples, then built increasingly larger versions on top of previous ones. This pyramid reached about 30 meters in height.

2 of 2 Illustration shows what the religious construction overlaid by a pyramid in Guatemala would look like — Photo: Heather Hurst/Reuters Illustration shows what the religious construction overlaid by a pyramid in Guatemala would look like — Photo: Heather Hurst/Reuters

The glyph found on the mural fragments for “7 Deer”, one of the 260 named days of the calendar, consisted of ancient Mayan writing for the number seven over the outline of a deer’s head.

David Stuart, lead author of the discovery published in the journal Science Advances and a professor at the University of Texas, described the found fragments as “two small pieces of white plaster that were once stuck to a stone wall”.

“The wall was intentionally destroyed by the ancient Mayans when they were rebuilding their ceremonial spaces – and it ended up turning into a pyramid. The two pieces fit together and have black handwriting, opening with the date ‘7 Deer’. The rest is difficult. to read,” said Stuart.

“The paintings from this phase are all very fragmented, unlike any of the later and more famous chambers,” said the Texas researcher. Until now, the oldest notation of the Mayan Calendar dated to the 1st century BC

The calendar, rooted in observations of the movements of the Sun, Moon and planets, was based on a ritual cycle of 260 days each with its own name.

The 260-day calendar, called the tzolk’in, was one of several Mayan timekeeping systems that worked together and also included a 365-day solar year, a larger system called the “Large Count” and a lunar.