Passion of the Lord: Everything passes but Jesus

“Easter means passage. This year, let’s all make a real Easter: let’s spend it with the One who does not pass. Let’s spend it now with our hearts, before spending a day with our bodies!”, Cardinal Cantalamessa said in the preaching of the Passion of the Lord ceremony , in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

The Church’s invitation this Good Friday is to place us before the Crucified in adoration, asking God for the gift of peace. And so did Pope Francis, when he presided in the Vatican Basilica at the celebration of the Passion of the Lord.

It is the only celebration of the year in which there is no Eucharist, as the entire moment is dedicated to the Passion and death of Jesus. The homily gives way to the preaching of Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, who on this occasion reflected on Jesus’ dialogue with Pilate, dwelling on a question: “What is Truth?”

“How timely this page of the Gospel is!” commented the Italian cardinal, who in his analysis used eclectic references: in addition to the Scriptures, he cited the philosopher Søeren Kierkegaard, but also less “ecclesiastical” authors, such as the author of the cycle of novels and of “The Lord of the Rings” films, John Ronald Tolkien. And not only that: he mentioned the debates about faith that run through the internet.

Truth became flesh

Everything happens as if there had never been a man named Jesus Christ in the world. The result is that the word “God” becomes an empty vessel that anyone can fill at will.









But precisely for this reason, observes Cantalamessa, God was concerned to give his name himself a content: “The Word became flesh”. Truth became flesh!

There are those who object that it is a case of demented megalomania and a gigantic fraud or there are those who say that the truth is relative. It is said that there is too much injustice and suffering in the world to believe in God.

“It is true”, replies the cardinal, but the evil that surrounds us would be even more absurd and cause for despair without faith in the final triumph of truth and good.

“The Resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which we will celebrate in two days, is the promise and guarantee that there will be that triumph, because it has already begun with Him. (…) It’s very important. It is about whether we have lived for something, or in vain.”

Easter under the noise of bombs

The lack of faith, however, also affects Christians themselves in the face of the sins of the Church and its ministers: one more reason to cry for Jesus and cry today with the victims and for the victims of our sins.

To the widespread skepticism, adds the Capuchin friar, this year the celebration of Easter will be marked not by the sound of bells, but by the noise of bombs and explosions. Cantalamessa then quotes the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Unless you turn your spears into sickles, your swords into plowshares (Is 2:4) and your missiles into factories and houses, you will all perish in the same way!”.

Let’s pass to the one who does not pass

The cardinal concludes with an urgent appeal for a “true Easter”:

“The events suddenly reminded us of one thing. The dispositions of the world change from one day to the next. Everything passes, everything grows old; everything – not just “the happy youth” – fades away. There is only one way to escape the current of time, which drags everything behind it: to pass to what does not pass! Put your feet on solid ground! Easter means passage. This year, let us all have a true Easter, Venerable Fathers, brothers and sisters: let us pass on to the One who does not pass away. Let’s spend it now with the heart, before spending a day with the body!”

After the preaching and prayer of the faithful, the most intense moment of the ceremony took place: the adoration of the Cross, with the Pope in silent prayer before the Crucifix.