Putin ally’s wife detained accuses Kiev of assaulting husband







Viktor Medvedchuk was arrested in Ukraine Photo: reproduction

The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main allies in Ukraine said on Friday that her husband was beaten by the Ukrainian security service while he was being interrogated in prison.

At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk’s wife, Oksana Marchenko, said one of the photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been assaulted.

THE Reuters could not independently confirm the information, and Ukraine’s security service and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said: “Those crazies who call themselves Ukrainian officials say they want to take Viktor Medvedchuk’s testimony ‘quickly and fairly’, condemn him and then exchange it for prisoners”.

Ukraine’s security service announced on Tuesday the arrest of Medvedchuk, who has long advocated closer ties with Russia and is the leader of For Life, Ukraine’s biggest opposition party.

A photo of him in handcuffs was released on the official Telegram account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and another was posted by Ukraine on Facebook.