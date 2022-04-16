Russia bans Boris Johnson and British ministers from entering the country

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision owed “to the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government”

Sputnik – This Saturday (16), the Russian chancellery included in the list of people barred from entering Russia the main members of the British government and a series of other political personalities of the United Kingdom.

“Due to the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, manifested in particular in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation, it has been decided to blacklist key members of the British government and various political figures,” reads the statement on the Russian Federation’s website. entity.

Attached to the statement was a list of British citizens whose entry into Russian territory is prohibited. Among them are the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

The list also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Dominic Raab, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Interior Minister Priti Patel.

According to the Foreign Ministry, “this step was taken as a response to the wild political-information campaign unleashed by London, with the aim of isolating Russia internationally, to create conditions to contain our country and strangle our national economy.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the list will soon be expanded further, with the inclusion of politicians and parliamentarians, “who contribute to increasing anti-Russian hysteria, encourage the ‘collective West’ to use threatening language in dialogue with Russia.”

“The Russophobic policy of the British authorities, whose main objective is to foment a negative attitude towards our country, the severing of bilateral ties in almost all areas, harms the interests and prosperity of the citizens of the United Kingdom itself. Sanctions attacks will inevitably hit their initiators and will be vigorously countered,” the statement said.

