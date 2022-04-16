Russia demands US stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, threatens ‘unpredictable consequences’

Vladimir Putin’s government considers American and NATO aid to Ukrainians to be ‘irresponsible militarization’

EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER VILF / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT Putin Threatened US for Sending Weapons to Ukraine



THE Russia warned the U.S that if the government Joe Biden and the nato keep arming the Ukraine, the world will suffer with “unpredictable consequences”. The threat was discovered this Friday, 15, by the American newspaper “Washington Post”, which obtained a copy of the letter sent by the Kremlin The White House. “We urge the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which has unforeseeable consequences for regional and international security,” reads the note dated last Tuesday, 12.

Putin’s message to the United States comes the same week that Biden announced an extra $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including 155mm howitzers, coastal defense drones and armored vehicles, as well as anti-aircraft guns, portable anti-tank weapons. and millions of rounds of ammunition. “This new assistance package has highly effective systems that we have already provided and new capabilities. They are necessary to contain the broader expected attack in eastern Ukraine.” has already helped Ukraine with 3.2 billion dollars.