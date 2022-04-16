Russia warns of negative consequences if Sweden and Finland join NATO – News









Russia warned on Friday (15) of the negative consequences of the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) for relations with Moscow and the European security system.

“Of course, the Swedish and Finnish authorities themselves have to decide, but they need to understand the consequences of this step for our bilateral relations and the European security architecture in general, which is now in crisis,” said the Russian foreign affairs spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, in a statement.

Zakharova stressed that the potential accession of the two Nordic republics to NATO “will hardly contribute to strengthening the international prestige of Sweden and Finland”, which have been promoters of many “constructive and unifying initiatives” in the past.

“If they join the alliance, Stockholm and Helsinki will miss this opportunity,” he warned.

In addition, he assured that the measure will not help to strengthen the national security of the two countries. “They will automatically find themselves on the front line of NATO. On the other hand, joining NATO implies, in fact, the relinquishment of part of sovereignty in decision-making in the field of defense, as well as in foreign policy”, he added.

Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev threatened on Thursday to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic if Sweden and Finland join the Atlantic Alliance.

“It will be necessary to reinforce the group of land forces, the anti-aircraft defense, to deploy important naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland. In that case it will no longer be possible to speak of a Baltic without nuclear weapons. The balance must be reestablished”, Medvedev wrote in your Telegram account.

Former prime minister and president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, Medvedev stressed that for Moscow “it is not so important how many countries there are in NATO”, but stressed that if Sweden and Finland join the organization, the extension of the land border between Russia and the Atlantic Alliance will double and therefore – he stressed – it will have to be reinforced.









