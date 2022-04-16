Russian reprisal leaves five cities dead; Ukraine is on alert

The Russian reprisal against Ukrainian attacks on its territory is starting to leave an even greater trail of destruction in Eastern Europe. At least five cities have already confirmed deaths in the last few hours.

The tension is so great, including warning sirens, the main warning of the risk of bombing, were triggered in several cities, including Kiev, the capital, Lviv and Mykolayv.

On Saturday (16/4), at least one person died and 18 others were injured when a Russian missile hit one of the central districts of the Kharkiv region, in the northeast of Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

Dead are seen during debris removal works in Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine. Soldiers remove part of a Grad rocket from a road after a recent Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Firefighters work to extinguish a warehouse fire caused by recent Russian bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian couple Igor Sherykhalin (29) and Katerina Ryzhkova (30) are seen at their home on Maliovnichi Street after Ukrainian forces regained control in Hostomel, Ukraine. Bodies exhumed from the mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine. Firefighters work removing rubble in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine. Ukrainian police officer carries military ammunition during ongoing debris removal works in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine. Ukrainian local shows that an empty rocket hit the roof of residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Andriy Dorozhko and Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of his father and fellow soldier Victor Dorozhko to Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine. Relatives of a Ukrainian war victim cry next to the coffin killed by Russian attacks in Bucha. Grave of Ukrainian soldier killed in combat action during Russian invasion of Ukraine at military cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk. A man looks at a house destroyed by the Russian army in the village of Korolivka in the Kiev region. Aerial view of the exhumation of the bodies of civilians who died during the Russian attacks, from the second mass grave, found in the backyard of St. Andrea in Bucha, Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have already confirmed two deaths in Russian air strikes in Poltava, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in the east of the country. There, the attacks intensified.

In Chernihiv, the government reports difficulties in defending itself from attacks because it does not understand the dynamics that Russian troops are executing.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that one person was killed and several wounded after missile attacks on the capital.

According to Moscow, an armored and missile production plant in the Kiev region was targeted.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates that since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers have died defending the country. Ten thousand were wounded.

Voltage

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will resume bombing the capital.

The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

Russia and Ukraine are in conflict over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity coordinated by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24. This Saturday, the war completes 52 days.