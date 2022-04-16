Russian reprisal leaves five cities dead; Ukraine is on alert
The Russian reprisal against Ukrainian attacks on its territory is starting to leave an even greater trail of destruction in Eastern Europe. At least five cities have already confirmed deaths in the last few hours.
The tension is so great, including warning sirens, the main warning of the risk of bombing, were triggered in several cities, including Kiev, the capital, Lviv and Mykolayv.
On Saturday (16/4), at least one person died and 18 others were injured when a Russian missile hit one of the central districts of the Kharkiv region, in the northeast of Ukraine, according to the regional governor.
Dead are seen during debris removal works in Borodyanka region of Kiev, UkraineDead are seen during debris removal works in Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine
Dead people are seen during debris removal work in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine.Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Soldiers remove part of a Grad rocket from a road after a recent Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Soldiers remove part of a Grad rocket from a road after a recent Russian attack in Kharkiv, UkraineChris McGrath/Getty Images
Firefighters work to extinguish a warehouse fire caused by recent Russian bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Firefighters work to extinguish a warehouse fire caused by recent Russian bombing in Kharkiv, UkraineChris McGrath/Getty ImagesChris McGrath/Getty Images
Ukrainian couple Igor Sherykhalin (29) and Katerina Ryzhkova (30) are seen at their home on Maliovnichi Street after Ukrainian forces regained control in Hostomel, Ukraine.
Ukrainian couple Igor Sherykhalin (29) and Katerina Ryzhkova (30) are seen at their home on Maliovnichi Street after Ukrainian forces regained control in Hostomel, Ukraine.Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Bodies exhumed from the mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine
Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
Firefighters work removing rubble in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine
Firefighters work removing rubble in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, UkraineMetin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian police officer carries military ammunition during ongoing debris removal works in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine
A Ukrainian police officer carries military ammunition during ongoing debris removal works in the Borodyanka region of Kiev, Ukraine.Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian local shows that an empty rocket hit the roof of residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian local shows that an empty rocket hit the roof of residential building in Kharkiv, UkraineChris McGrath/Getty Images
Andriy Dorozhko and Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of his father and fellow soldier Victor Dorozhko to Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine
Andriy Dorozhko and Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of his father and fellow soldier Victor Dorozhko to Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, UkraineJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Relatives of a Ukrainian war victim cry next to the coffin killed by Russian attacks in Bucha
Relatives of a Ukrainian war victim cry next to the coffin killed by Russian attacks in BuchaDiego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Grave of Ukrainian soldier killed in combat action during Russian invasion of Ukraine at military cemetery in Dnipropetrovsk
Grave of Ukrainian soldier killed in combat action during Russian invasion of Ukraine at military cemetery in DnipropetrovskCelestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A man looks at a house destroyed by the Russian army in the village of Korolivka in the Kiev region
A man looks at a house destroyed by the Russian army in the village of Korolivka in the Kiev regionSergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Aerial view of the exhumation of the bodies of civilians who died during the Russian attacks, from the second mass grave, found in the backyard of St. Andrea in Bucha, Ukraine
Aerial view of the exhumation of the bodies of civilians who died during the Russian attacks, from the second mass grave, found in the backyard of St. Andrea in Bucha, UkraineMetin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian authorities have already confirmed two deaths in Russian air strikes in Poltava, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in the east of the country. There, the attacks intensified.
In Chernihiv, the government reports difficulties in defending itself from attacks because it does not understand the dynamics that Russian troops are executing.
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that one person was killed and several wounded after missile attacks on the capital.
According to Moscow, an armored and missile production plant in the Kiev region was targeted.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates that since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, between 2,500 and 3,000 soldiers have died defending the country. Ten thousand were wounded.
Voltage
Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will resume bombing the capital.
The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.
Russia and Ukraine are in conflict over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity coordinated by the United States.
In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24. This Saturday, the war completes 52 days.
The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which triggered armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia
The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images
***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict
Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. For this reason, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country, to avoid advances from possible adversaries in that place.pawel.gaul/Getty Images
***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument
This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images
***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag
Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises
One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images
***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining
Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images
***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail
On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure
Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP
In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images
Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images
***russia-ukraine-conflict
The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images
***russia-ukraine-conflict
Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis