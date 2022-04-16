Salmonella found in Kinder chocolates carries health risks; see which ones – 04/15/2022

Last Thursday (14), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a resolution banning the marketing, distribution and import of Kinder chocolates made in Belgium, after receiving an international alert about an outbreak of salmonella in branded products.

In a statement, Kinder explained that the products that are being recalled in other countries are not imported and distributed by the company in Brazil. According to the manufacturer, the chocolates sold by the brand in the country are totally safe for consumption.

Anvisa’s decision was taken preventively, to bar the entry of branded chocolates purchased outside Brazil, which can cause health problems here. “Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause headaches, nausea, diarrhea and fever to more serious problems such as infections. In severe cases, it can even lead to death”, warns Hugo Rangel Fernandes, professor of nutrition at Uninassau College, no stop.

Fernandes, who is also a specialist in food quality and safety and is a doctoral candidate in food science at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), explains that salmonella is found mainly in soil and water, but also in meat, chicken and eggs.

How did the bacteria get into chocolate?

As salmonella can be found in water, one of the hypotheses, according to Fernandes, is that the water used in the manufacture of the product has contaminated the food.

“The contamination can occur due to hygienic failures in the handling of the products or even the ingredients used”, says the professor.

Food poisoning can lead to death Image: iStock

All people who consume food contaminated with salmonella are at similar risks and the severity of symptoms is related to the amount ingested. However, the elderly and children tend to suffer more serious infections, due to the sensitivity of the immune system.

“The greater the load of microorganisms in the food, the greater the chances of the person having more serious symptoms”, says Fernandes.

For the specialist, therefore, Anvisa’s decision is quite consistent with the current scenario. “An outbreak caused by salmonella is very serious, because you can have many people hospitalized and even dead”, he concludes.

