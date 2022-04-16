Samsung releases last monthly update to the Galaxy S10 line in the United States

Samsung has released the March 2022 security patch on the Galaxy S10 series in its US version. For now, the new firmware has only reached carrier unlocked variants. according to the website SamMobile, the update changes the software version to G97xU1UES6HVD1 and is available on the three main phones in the family – Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. The size of the installation was not revealed by the publication.

As has been announced since the beginning of this month, this will be the last monthly update released to the S10 series. The trend is that now she receives news only every three months. It is worth remembering that it was released in early 2019 with Android 9 Pie, that is, it reached the three-year lifespan of its official support, shortly after receiving Android 12. This year’s March patch fixes over 60 security and privacy vulnerabilities. In addition, there are other more generic bug fixes and stability improvements.

The installation has been released via OTA. However, it is possible to manually check if you have already been awarded, through the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Do you own a model from the Galaxy S10 line and have you already been awarded the latest monthly update? Report it to us in the space below.