Saturday is vaccination day against Covid and Influenza in Jundiaí

4 hours ago

This Saturday (16) Jundiaienses will be able to vaccinate against Covid-19 and Influenza in Jundiaí. Immunization is both for people scheduled for service via drive-thru and demand without an appointment. In this campaign, vaccines will be applied in the following locations:

  • Grape Park;
  • UBS Novo Horizonte;
  • Japy Childhood Factory.

More than 2,000 people are expected to be immunized on that date. Each of the locations will have specific times for vaccination [saiba mais abaixo].

At the Grape Park immunization is from 8 am to 12 pm. The service will be for people scheduled at the drive-thru and will also have demand on foot, without an appointment. The space will have Covid-19 vaccine for people from 5 yearsand Influenza vaccine for healthcare professionals and over 60s.

At UBS Novo Horizontethe service is without appointment, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. At Covid vaccines are for people from and 5 years old. already the Influenza immunization is for people over 60 years old and health professionals.

Furthermore, children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years can receive Covid vaccines in Japy Childhood Factory. The space will be open from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

According to the Jundiaí City Hall, all age groups must present a vaccination card and identification document. Health professionals must prove that they work in a health service. You can find out more at www.vacina.jundiai.sp.gov.br.

