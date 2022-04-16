Several seek reward for suspect’s arrest

Who provided the information that led to Frank James’ arrest? Several citizens guarantee that they were the ones who contributed to the arrest, on Wednesday, of the suspect who had shot at the New York subway the day before.

At stake is $50,000 promised by authorities for information leading to the arrest of this 62-year-old New Yorker, who activated two smoke grenades and fired 33 shots at passengers as he entered Brooklyn’s “36 Street” station.

In total, 23 people were injured, 10 of them by bullets, although no lives are in danger.

NYPD declined to name names, but several people claimed the feat and the moment of glory. One of the defense lawyers assured that James himself called the phone provided by the police to surrender.

It is still a mystery what this man has done in the nearly thirty hours that have passed since the shooting, considered by the justices as a “terrorist attack” against the public transport system, and his arrest.

“It will take weeks” to review security cameras that could shed some light on what he did, officials said the day before.

Syrian youth Zack Tahhan, 21, is one of those claiming to have contributed to his arrest. With the hashtag #ThankYouZack he became a star on Twitter.

According to this security camera technician, quoted by The New York Times, he was checking equipment at a store near St. Marks Place and 1st Avenue when he saw James through pictures.

But Mexican store manager Francisco Puebla denied Tahhan’s statements to AFP.

He claims he saw James walk by when he was “in front of the store with two guys (one of them Tahhan) who were working on a security camera when a squad car passed and I ran.”

Also Lee Vasu, a portrait artist of Romanian origin, notified the police. He guarantees on the Artnet portal that he had lunch at a restaurant on St. Mark’s Place when he saw a familiar face on 1st Avenue.

The court on Thursday decreed the arrest of James until the trial, in which he could be sentenced to life in prison.

His lawyers requested psychiatric treatment for the accused.