The Pope’s prayer on the Way of the Cross: Lord, disarm the raised hand of the brother against the brother

The Way of the Cross was once again held at the Coliseum in Rome, with the participation of thousands of faithful. A touching moment was represented by two women, one Ukrainian and the other Russian, who together carried the Cross at the XIII Station, which narrates the death of Christ.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

The Passion of Christ incarnated in the life of families: the Coliseum in Rome today concentrated the joys and crosses of homes, during the Way of the Cross this Good Friday, with the participation of ten thousand people.

Entering the daily lives of parents, grandparents and children, current topics were touched on, such as education, poverty, migration, the pandemic, disease and also war. In fact, one of the most touching moments was lived during the XIII Station, which narrates the death of Jesus. At this moment, the Cross is carried by two families, one Ukrainian and the other Russian, especially by two women friends who work together in Rome. The camera captures the look of complicity between them, while the Pontiff covers his face with his hand in deep prayer.

The text of the meditation was modified during the celebration to give more space to prayer and silence, as the Holy See Press Office explained: “In the face of death, silence is more eloquent than words. therefore, in a prayerful silence and each one, in the heart, pray for peace in the world.”

At the end of the 14 seasons, Pope Francis recited the following prayer:

merciful father,

who make the sun rise on the good and the bad,

do not forsake the work of your hands,

why you didn’t hesitate

in giving up your only Son,

born of the Virgin,

crucified under Pontius Pilate,

dead and buried in the heart of the earth,

raised from the dead on the third day,

appeared to Mary of Magdala,

to Peter, to the other apostles and disciples,

I always live in the holy Church,

your Body alive in the world.

Keep it lit in our families

the lamp of the gospel,

that illuminates joys and sufferings,

fatigues and hopes:

every house mirrors the face of the Church,

whose supreme law is love.

By the outpouring of your Spirit,

help us to put off the old man,

corrupted by deceitful passions,

and clothe us with the new man,

created according to righteousness and holiness.

Hold us by the hand, like a Father,

so that we do not depart from You;

turn our rebellious hearts to your heart,

so that we learn to follow designs of peace;

make opponents join hands,

so that they taste mutual forgiveness;

disarm the raised hand of brother against brother,

so that where there is hatred, concord may flourish.

Make us not behave as enemies of the cross of Christ,

to share in the glory of his resurrection.

He who lives and reigns with you,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

forever.

Amen