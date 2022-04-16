The sinking of the Titanic turns 110 years old; remember movies produced about the accident

The story of the British ship RMS Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912, by colliding with an iceberg, gained worldwide popularity from the movie Titanicreleased in 1997, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

This Friday, the 15th, the accident completes 110 years and still impacts later generations due to the scale of the tragedy and the number of deaths, which exceeds 1,500 people.

Even though the 1997 feature is the best known around the world, other significant productions have already been released, including one the month after the sinking, still in silent and black and white cinema, and another that premieres this Friday, 15, on a streaming channel.

Check out below the main cinematographic works that tell the story of the Titanic.

‘Salvage from the Titanic’ (1912)

The first production on the accident with the ship took place in just 29 days after the sinking.

It is a silent short film, which premiered on May 14, 1912.

The actress Dorothy Gibsona survivor of the tragedy, stars in the production and narrates the moments of terror that she passed.

The mini-film also shows moments in Dorothy’s life after returning alive from the accident, such as meeting her parents.

A fire destroyed the last known copies of the footage.

‘Titanic – The Banished Nazi Epic’ (1943)

The 1943 version is a German production made during World War II.

The feature was commissioned by the Nazi Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbelswith the aim of demonstrating German cinematographic superiority, in addition to building in public opinion an image that the United Kingdom and the U.S were responsible for the sinking.

The film even had a fictional heroic German officer that served to show the altruism of the Germans in comparison to the British officers, who in the film appeared weakened.

production director, Herbet Selpin, was arrested during filming for speaking out against the Nazi regime. He was found hanged in prison.

The feature was then continued by the director Werner Klinger, which was not credited.

‘Titanic’ (1953)

The 1953 version is directed by Jean Negulesco and has its plot centered around a couple who embarked on the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, as well as the most famous version launched in 1997.

This is considered one of the best films of all time, with the interpretation of Barbara Stanwyck highly praised.

The production won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay and was nominated for Best Art Direction in Black and White.

Only God for Witness (1958)

With the original title of A Night to Remember (in translation, ‘A Night to Remember), Only God for Witnessfrom 1958, is considered one of the most reliable films about the Titanic in history.

Elizabeth Dowdellone of the shipwreck survivors, attended the North American premiere in New York.

Titanic (1997)

Big box office success, the film Titanicof 1997, is one of the great milestones of all times in the history of cinema and is the best known in the whole world to tell the tragedy.

From director James Cameron, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in the roles of the eternal Jack and Rose, the feature tells the story of the ship’s sinking through the forbidden love between the protagonist couple.

My Heart Will Go Onby the singer Céline Dion, the theme song of the feature, was also very successful and helped in the popularity of the film, being one of the most outstanding songs of the career of the Canadian artist.

The theme track won an Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as three Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Song for Visual Media.

In total, Titanic was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11, including Best Picture and Best Director.

‘Titanic 666’ (2022)

The latest version of the sinking of the Titanic premieres this Saturday, the 15th, on the streaming platform Tube.

Titanic 666 it’s from the director Nick Lyonand has as its plot the supernatural consequences of the ship’s sinking, a century after the tragedy.

Exactly 110 years after the original accident, new passengers board a modern replica of the ship to see the wreck site.

Upon arriving there, evil forces from the depths return to the surface, terrorizing everyone.