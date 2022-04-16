This Saturday there’s vaccination in Jundiaí

Saturday (16) is vaccination day against COVID-19 and Influenza in Jundiaí for both people scheduled for service via drive-thru and demand without scheduling. The service points are: Parque da Uva, UBS Novo Horizonte and Fábrica de Infâncias Japy, each with specific hours. More than 2,000 people are expected to be immunized on that date.

In Parque da Uva immunization is from 8 am to 12 pm. The service will be for people scheduled at the drive-thru and also demand on foot, without an appointment. The space will have a vaccine against COVID-19 for people from 5 years old, as well as a vaccine against Influenza for health professionals and people over 60 years old.

Parque da Uva will have walking and drive-thru service



At UBS Novo Horizonte, the service is without appointment, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Vaccines against COVID 19 are for people from and 5 years old. Immunization against Influenza is for people over 60 and health professionals.

Children and adolescents from 5 to 17 years old can be taken to Fábrica das Infâncias Japy for immunization against COVID-19. The space will be open from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

For all age groups, it is necessary to present a vaccination card and identification document. Health professionals must prove that they work in a health service.

More – Vaccination continues next week in Basic Health Units and decentralized centers. More information: www.vacina.jundiai.sp.gov.br.