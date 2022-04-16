This ‘smiling’ snake sprays a putrid smell in the face of danger – News

A super-powerful fart has handed over the whereabouts of a suspect to police in the city of Liberty, Missouri
The story was reported on Facebook by authorities
‘If you have a warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you emit gas so high as to give up the stash, you’re definitely having a f***ing day’, the authorities wrote.
With the repercussion of the post, a local TV station requested more information about the case, which was answered in the post itself.
Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
‘We have to support the department for using its senses to sniff it out’, ends the comment
The city’s Twitter even issued a thank you to the agents involved in the case
He said that no one was injured during the operation.
A situation that could have been avoided with a pill that promises to transform fart odor. Understand next!
A pill created by this old French man promises to revolutionize the relationship between human beings and farts. That’s because Christian Poincheval, as he is called, claims that the invention can transform the odor of smelly gases
According to the British tabloid Mirror, Christian came up with the idea for the bizarre product after a meal with friends, in which no one endured the flatulence emitted on the spot.
‘We almost choked on our stinking farts. Those gases weren’t good for our table neighbors. Something had to be done’, he reported.
And that’s how Christian’s company, Lutin Malin, was born, where the pills began to be developed in 2007.
Today, available in a surprising variety of scents, such as Christmas chocolate, lily of May, ginger, violet and even roses.
Each bottle costs approximately R$ 82. But there are also promotions with bottles at R$ 65
Christian claims the product is entirely natural and coveted: ‘The fart pill is the result of extensive research and testing’, he explains, ‘our numerous repeat customers are without a doubt the best proof’
The old man also developed a powdered version for dogs and guarantees total discretion in sending packages
In Japan, an event brought together adult film actresses to fart. Check it out below!
A festival where you can hear and smell the farts of beautiful women. Yes, there is, and it took place in Tokyo, Japan to celebrate Hinamatsuri, Girls’ Day, on March 3, 2018
Known as ‘Everyone Hears the Farts of Beautiful Women’, the event brings together Japanese actresses from adult films to produce the
According to the website Next Shark, this was the second edition of the event. The first took place in October 2017
‘All 120 million fart fans across the country, we’re sorry we kept you waiting so long,’ a festival spokesperson announced in the event’s promotional material.
The idea is for the actresses to release the gas using different types of clothes, including cosplaying. In addition, the event will have a kind of rap battle, the ‘onarap’
According to The Sun, ‘onara’ is the Japanese word for ‘fart’. The aim is for the participating actresses to finish the ‘sequels’ with a ‘special burst’
But the organizers warn: ‘Please understand that, depending on the physical condition of the artists, the farts may not come out’
Advance tickets cost the equivalent of R$118 (with a ‘gift fart’) and R$136 at the door. Entrance is only allowed for people over 18 years old.
