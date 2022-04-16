Three years after fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral holds first public ceremony – 04/15/2022

Exactly three years ago, a great fire devastated the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the heart of Paris. The flames reached the roof, as well as part of the vault, the clock and above all the magnificent “arrow” signed by Viollet-le-Duc, which made up the monument. Since then, a gigantic project has been launched for its reconstruction. The phase to re-establish the security of the building alone would take two years, with the restoration phase starting just a year ago.

Three years later, the causes of the incident remain unknown. With the extent of the damage caused by the fire, it is very likely that they will never be discovered, keeping the accidental cause official. Making the area accessible to investigators proved to be a first challenge, and the health crisis the following year and the collection of testimonies from more than a hundred witnesses made the task even more difficult.

The Cathedral under reconstruction received a visit from President Emmanuel Macron this Friday (15), to mark the third anniversary of the impressive fire that devastated one of the most visited monuments in France and the world. The date is also an opportunity to take stock of the progress of the work.

“Today, the restoration phase of the Cathedral is fully implemented. At the construction site in Paris, three preparatory operations are being carried out for the restoration that will be completed in the coming weeks. , the desalination of the vaults – the salt from the water used by the firefighters reached the vaults – and then the cleaning of the technical networks”, he explained to RFI Jérémie Patrier Leitus, communication director of the public establishment responsible for the restoration of the monument.

Restoration work is also advancing in specialist workshops across France. “We are sawing the thousand oaks that will be used to rebuild the Viollet-le-Duc arrow at 45 sawmills across the country. Three organ builders located in the south are restoring the cathedral’s grand organ, and we are extracting the thousand cubic meters of stones that will be used to rebuild the cathedral’s vaults, the sideboard walls and the interior stone restorations”, declared Leitus, emphasizing the commitment of all teams to ensure that the calendar is fulfilled and allows the reopening of the cathedral in 2024.

shrouded in mysteries

New mysteries, however, add to the challenge of reconstruction, such as the discovery of a lead sarcophagus, which will soon be opened at the premises of the Forensic Institute in Toulouse. Discovered in March during archaeological excavations, prior to reconstruction work, the object was buried 20 meters deep and is in good condition.

The budget for the work is estimated at approx. 7 million (R$ 35 million) for the interior of the Cathedral – its liturgical layout, furniture, objects – and will be funded by the diocese. The restoration of the building depends on the donors who subsidize the site.

To date, 844 million euros (R$ 4.2 billion) have been raised, coming from 340 thousand donations from employees in 150 countries. However, this may not be enough to cover all the renovation works of the Cathedral and, in particular, the reliefs of the north and south facades of the building.

At the end of the morning, the rector of the Cathedral, the administrator of the diocese Georges Pontier, a singer and a clergyman gathered in the nave of Notre-Dame, suspended by scaffolding, for a moment of “prayer for the victims of wars, the pandemic, of violence and hatred”, specified Archbishop Chauvet, rector of Notre-Dame. And, for the first time since the fire, a meditation was proposed to the faithful in the courtyard in front of the Cathedral.

(From Lucie Bouteloup of RFI)