Ukraine collects 900 bodies of civilians shot dead near Kiev

Ukraine’s government said it found 900 civilian bodies around Kiev. The corpses have gunshot marks, which have been attributed to the Russian army.

This Friday (15/4), according to information released by international news agencies, the Ukrainian police believe that the victims were “simply executed”.

The head of Kiev’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or temporarily buried in shallow ditches. The statement was given to the Associated Press.

“More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added. The largest number of victims was found in Bucha; where there were more than 350”, he stressed.

War

Russia is focusing efforts on taking the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol in eastern Ukraine. The massive attacks are in response to the bombing of a Russian town on the border between the two countries.

This Friday (15/4), according to international news agencies, the Russian army is sending troops to the site.

Rubizhne and Popasna are in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Lugansk. Mariupol has been under siege for over 40 days.

ukrainian attack

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will bomb the capital.

The breakaway region was already part of the attack route of the new phase of “special military operation”, as the Russians treat the war. However, the intensity gained new contours after the Ukrainian onslaught.

More than 20 buildings and a school were targeted by Ukrainian missiles. The attacked region is in Belgorod, in southeastern Russia, close to the border between the two countries. The information was released on Friday by the Russian news agency Tass.

In retaliation, the Russian government announced new attacks on Kiev. The decision comes two weeks after Putin indicated the withdrawal of troops from the city. “The number and frequency of missile attacks on facilities in Kiev will increase,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

At dawn, according to the Russians, a missile factory in the Vizar military and industrial complex in Vyshneve, a suburb of Kiev, was attacked.

The escalation of violence comes after the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

combats

Fighting continues in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian troops clash over control of the site. Battles center around a steel mill and in the port area.

Russia admitted that it used long-range missiles to attack. It is the first time that this type of weapon is used in the city. The information was released by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, this Friday.

The Ukrainian government’s version is that Russian forces have not yet fully taken control of Mariupol. Russia says the opposite.

Russian repression

Russian press coverage remains largely under the control of Vladimir Putin’s government. The most recent attacks were the blocking of an internet newspaper and a reprisal advocacy campaign against Ukraine on Russian state TV.

Repression also affects diplomacy. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs ordered the expulsion of 18 diplomats from the European Union. They must leave the country.

Russia and Ukraine are in conflict over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity coordinated by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24. This Friday, the war completes 51 days.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

Attack on Kharkiv

The Ukrainian government said seven civilians were killed and 27 wounded in a Russian attack on a bus carrying people from the eastern region of Kharkiv.

“On April 14, Russian soldiers fired on a evacuation bus with civilians in the city of Borova. According to the first information, seven people died and 27 were injured,” the Attorney General’s Office reported on Telegram.