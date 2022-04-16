Unimed offers up to 30% discount on health plans

Unimed Santa Catarina will hold next Wednesday (20th), the Unmissable Day Unimed. Commercial action takes place simultaneously across the state with discounts of up to 30% in health plans for individuals and companies.

The campaign ensures several advantages according to the contractor’s profile.

To participate in the action, Click here and fill out the form. After registration, Unimed consultants will contact you with a discount proposal.

“We have a range of services, extensive infrastructure and trained professionals to offer the best service to our beneficiaries. This campaign is a unique opportunity for companies and individuals to purchase a health plan with discounts and differentiated benefits.”, said the administrative assistant of Unimed Riomafra, Elaine Kondlatsch.

Unimed has the best and most complete health care network in Santa Catarina. In Mafra, the cooperative has its own laboratory, two outpatient clinics, 28 accredited clinics and more than 70 cooperating physicians.

To contact the cooperative, Click here.

Service

Unimed Riomafra

Avenida Coronel José Severiano Maia, 590, Villa Buenos Aires

0800-648-0400, (47) 3642-8874