Unimed offers up to 30% discount on health plans

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Unimed offers up to 30% discount on health plans 2 Views

Photo: Wesley Gabriel

Unimed Santa Catarina will hold next Wednesday (20th), the Unmissable Day Unimed. Commercial action takes place simultaneously across the state with discounts of up to 30% in health plans for individuals and companies.

The campaign ensures several advantages according to the contractor’s profile.

To participate in the action, Click here and fill out the form. After registration, Unimed consultants will contact you with a discount proposal.

“We have a range of services, extensive infrastructure and trained professionals to offer the best service to our beneficiaries. This campaign is a unique opportunity for companies and individuals to purchase a health plan with discounts and differentiated benefits.”, said the administrative assistant of Unimed Riomafra, Elaine Kondlatsch.

Unimed has the best and most complete health care network in Santa Catarina. In Mafra, the cooperative has its own laboratory, two outpatient clinics, 28 accredited clinics and more than 70 cooperating physicians.

To contact the cooperative, Click here.

Service

Unimed Riomafra

Avenida Coronel José Severiano Maia, 590, Villa Buenos Aires

0800-648-0400, (47) 3642-8874

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Check out 8 foods that are rich in calcium

It’s not just milk that is plentiful in calcium. Next, see what other foods this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved