US authorizes “breathalyzer test” that detects covid-19

Last Thursday (14), the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, US health agency) announced the emergency use authorization for a covid-19 breath test, as a kind of ” breathalyzer test. “. The technology is capable of detecting chemical compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for triggering the disease.

The idea is that the test, which was named InspectIR, will be used mainly in medical offices and mobile testing stations. According to the FDA statement, the application must be conducted by a qualified and trained operator under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19. The FDA continues to support the development of new COVID-19 tests to advance technologies that can help address the current pandemic.”

Breathalyzer test to detect covid-19

The test works from a technique that separates and identifies chemical mixtures and detects in up to three minutes some organic compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. When the invention detects the presence of these markers, a positive result appears. However, this is just an estimate; the person must confirm the diagnosis through a molecular test.

To validate the performance of the InspectIR breathalyzer, a team of scientists conducted a study with 2,409 individuals, with or without symptoms of covid-19. In the study, the test showed 91.2% accuracy in detecting positive samples and 99.3% accuracy in detecting negative samples. With the emergency authorization, the responsible company expects to be able to produce approximately 100 pieces of equipment per week.

Source: FDA