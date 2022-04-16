US says Russian ship sank after being hit by Ukrainian missiles

A US government official called the incident a ‘hard blow’ for Russia; Moscow gives another version of what happened

EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY Movka, Russia’s flagship ship, sank after Ukrainian attack



A high-ranking official in the US Department of Defense U.S said on Friday, 15, that the Russian ship that sank in the Black Sea was hit by two Ukrainian missiles. He called the incident a “hard blow” to the Russia. The statement clashes with the Moscow version, which claims that the vessel suffered “serious damage” as a result of a fire and then sank. However, the American official did not confirm the version that the Ukrainian army would have distracted the defense of the vessel with a drone on one side of the boat, while the missiles hit it from the other side. “We believe there were casualties, but it is difficult to know how many,” the interlocutor said, adding that the United States is aware that the survivors were rescued by other Russian ships in the region.

The loss of the main ship creates a gap in military capabilities in southern Ukraine, where President Vladimir Putin has decided to focus his operations and next offensive. Under the Montreux Convention, “Turkey does not authorize warships to enter the Black Sea, and [os russos] they will not be able to replace it with another Slava-class ship”, explained the US government official. The treaty, signed in 1936, guarantees free movement in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, but allows for the blockade of military ships in that region in the event of war, unless the vessels have to return to their bases.

*With information from AFP