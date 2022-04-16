Vaccination takes place in 7 health centers and Seleta this Saturday – Capital

As happened this Friday (15), tomorrow (16) the vaccination against covid-19 will take place in six health posts and in Seleta. Opening hours are from 7:30 am to 5 pm, continuing the immunization schedule.

The 4th dose continues to be intended for health workers, aged 18 or over and people aged 50 and over and with a high degree of immunosuppression, who took the 3rd dose until December 14th.

The 3rd dose will be applied to people who are 12 years of age and older and suffer from immunosuppression, who took the 2nd dose until December 15th, and residents aged 18 or over, who took the 2nd dose, for at least 28 days.

The 2nd dose follows for those who took Astrazeneca until February 13th; Pfizer until March 21 and Coronavac until March 19. Booster immunization continues among people aged 18 and over who took the 2nd dose of any immunizer or the 1st dose of Janssen until December 15th.

Among children, the application of the 1st dose continues in children over 5 years of age. The application of the 2nd dose of Pfizer is also allowed for children who took the 1st dose until February 18th and Coronavac, for children who took the first dose until March 18th.