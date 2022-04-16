War in Ukraine overshadows Pope’s Good Friday celebrations | World

Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service commemorating the last hours of Jesus’ life, with the shadow of war in Ukraine looming over the darkest day on the Christian calendar.

Francis, 85, who has been suffering from a recent bout of knee and leg pain, limped along the main aisle of St Peter’s Basilica at the beginning and end of the celebration, known as The Passion of the Lord.

However, he did not prostrate himself on the marble floor as he did at the start of other similar celebrations in the past. Instead, he stood for a few minutes with his head down.

Later, Francis sat as singers and a choir sang gospel verses recounting events from Jesus’ arrest to his burial.

The Good Friday celebration is one of the few events where the pope does not deliver the homily, leaving it to Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa.

“This year we celebrate Easter not to the joyful sound of bells, but to the noise in our ears of bombs and explosions not far from here,” Catalamessa said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Paraphrasing the biblical call for peace to “turn your swords into plowshares and your spears into pruning shears,” Cantalamessa spoke of “missiles in factories and homes.”

On Friday night, Francis was to preside over a candlelit procession “Via Crucis” (Way of the Cross) at the Coliseum in Rome.

This year, the Vatican’s decision to have Ukrainians and Russians participate in a part of the procession caused friction with Ukrainian Catholic leaders, who called for it to be reconsidered.

On Saturday night, Francis will preside over the Easter Vigil Mass in the basilica.