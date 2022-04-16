What consequences would Sweden and Finland join NATO have?

Abhishek Pratap

  • Julia Braun
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish leader Magdalena Andersson

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (right) met with Swedish leader Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm to discuss joining NATO

The governments of Sweden and Finland are considering joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the coming months. Discussion on the topic was reignited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss defense cooperation, security and the conflict in Ukraine. Adherence to the military alliance was also on the agenda.

After the meeting, Marin said his country must decide whether or not to apply to be accepted as a member “within weeks”.

Sweden, meanwhile, is expected to complete a review of its security policy by the end of May.

