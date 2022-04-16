WhatsApp stops working on some cell phones; see complete list – 24 Hour Fields





04/15/2022, 08:51, Photo: Disclosure.



WhatsApp stopped working on some cell phones at the end of last month, more precisely, on March 31. According to the app's support site, Android smartphones with an operating system earlier than OS 4.1, iPhones with an operating system earlier than iOS 10, and KaiOS devices with an operating system earlier than 2.5.0, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, are no longer supported. messenger.

Android version 4.1, for example, was released in 2012. This means that any Android device that has been purchased in the last 6 or 8 years is likely to still support WhatsApp next year.

The iOS 10 version was released in 2016. Thus, iPhones with versions older than this no longer support the messenger. However, the iPhone 5S more specifically, which was released in 2013, continues to support the messaging app, as the iOS 12 version is compatible with this device.

According to WhatsApp, the choice of compatible operating systems is based on checking which devices and software are the oldest and with the fewest users. And also from the analysis of which devices do not have the latest security updates or functionality needed to run the messenger.

Next, check out the list of cell phones of some brands, on which WhatsApp stopped working.

apple

iPhone 6S;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 6S Plus;

ZTE;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Ascending D2.

LG

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core.

Sony

Sony Xperia M.

Source: All Bahia