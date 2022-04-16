World is on alert after Ukrainian attack on Russian territory

The world is closely following the unfolding of the war in Eastern Europe, after the recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The main concern is defense and waiting for how Russian President Vladimir Putin will react.

Most care departs from Europe and the United States. US President Joe Biden is considering, according to the White House, sending a representative to the conflict.

Portugal and Canada have already announced that they will send troops to Eastern Europe. A sign of a worsening crisis in the conflict zone.

Initially, Poland and Romania, countries that border Ukraine, will receive the soldiers. They will assist in the reception of refugees in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission.

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after new Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The country led by Vladimir Putin, who had promised a truce to Kiev, has signaled that it will resume bombing the capital.

More than 20 buildings and a school were targeted by Ukrainian missiles. The attacked region is in Belgorod, in southeastern Russia, close to the border between the two countries. The information was released this Friday (15/4) by the Russian news agency Tass.

Ukraine has admitted that it expects reprisals. President Volodymyr Zelensky even warned of the possibility of Putin using nuclear weapons. “Not just me, I think everybody, every country has to be concerned,” he stressed.

The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

The UK Ministry of Defense said the sinking will force Russia to “review its maritime posture in the Black Sea”.

bus deaths

The Ukrainian government said seven civilians were killed and 27 wounded in a Russian attack on a bus carrying people from the eastern region of Kharkiv.

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing five civilians by attacking Mykolayv with cluster bombs. The city’s governor, Vitaliy Kim, said the bombing targeted non-combatants.

When triggered, this type of bomb releases projectiles at high speed in all directions. In addition to injuring and causing death, it causes a “psychological” effect, as it creates widespread panic.

combats

Fighting continues in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian troops clash over control of the site. Battles center around a steel mill and in the port area.

Russia admitted that it used long-range missiles to attack. It is the first time that this type of weapon is used in the city. The information was disclosed by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, on Friday.

The Ukrainian government’s version is that Russian forces have not yet fully taken control of Mariupol. Russia says the opposite.