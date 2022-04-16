Young man suffers rare lung injury and ends up in ICU after masturbating

A 20-year-old has ended up in the ICU of a hospital after developing a rare condition in his lungs. The man claimed chest pain, difficulty breathing and had a swollen face. What was curious was the reason that led him to be hospitalized: masturbation. The case took place in Switzerland.

When asked by the medical team about what he would have done before developing the symptoms, the young man said that he had masturbated. The information shocked the doctors. The unprecedented case was reported in the May issue of the journal “Radiology Case Reports”.

“We present the case of a healthy young man who developed pneumomediastinum and deep subcutaneous emphysema with onset during masturbation. As there is no literature on spontaneous pneumomediastinum associated with autoerotic experiences, we consider our case to be an unusual presentation of this entity,” the authors state in the report.

Medical history

The young man is 1.75 meters and weighs 60 kg. He was referred to the emergency room with severe dyspnea and chest pain. According to doctors, he reportedly said he felt a “sudden onset of sharp chest pain followed by shortness of breath while lying in bed masturbating”.

He also denied the use of drugs, cigarettes, coughing or intense exercise that could have caused the problem. The young man’s medical record includes mild asthma without the use of medication and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) treated with Lisdexamfetamine.

The chest X-ray of the young man showed subcutaneous emphysema and the CT scan showed a deep pneumomediastinum, when air is trapped between the body’s tissues.

internment

The young man was treated with intravenous prophylactic antibiotics for three days and remained hospitalized in the ICU. After the period of observation, he was transferred to the ward. On the fourth day, he had no complications and was discharged after eliminating the emphysema.

The rare situation surprised doctors because although there are documented cases after sex or use of drugs such as ecstasy, the young man’s case was the first record of a spontaneous pneumomediastinum associated with masturbation.