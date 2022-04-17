👉🔬🚑🌡💉💊🙄😳🙌 HEALTH. Stay tuned! Here are 10 signs that can indicate the beginning of cancer

Moles are one of the most well-known signs of skin cancer. Changes in the size, shape or color of moles that already exist should set off a warning — spots that bleed, appear to be filled with fluid, or are peeling need to be checked by a dermatologist.

5 – Blood in the urine or feces

It could be one of the signs of bladder, kidney or bowel cancer. The symptom, combined with any change in bathroom frequency, or constipation/diarrhea beyond normal, is an indication of the need to see a doctor.

6 – Pain, leakage or difficulty urinating

Any difficulty urinating, including an urgent urge in the middle of the night or pain, should be investigated. In men, the signs may be indicative of prostate cancer. Other symptoms that deserve attention are difficulty in erection, pain in the rectum and lower back.

7 – Unexpected pain

Some tumors can press on bones, nerves, and other organs, causing pain. Pain that is unexpected, lasts longer than four weeks, or is intermittent can be a sign of cancer development.

8 – Recurrent and strong heartburn