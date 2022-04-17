5 exercises that will help you melt in motion







To share

chirp To share To share The e-mail





D.From Yoga to Pilates, here are the best exercises to promote flexibility and coordination, which will make you feel less clumsy and much looser.

Warrior Yoga Position 2

the skipping rope

claw position

Pilates exercises for flexibility

Exercise to train the core muscles

If you feel clumsy and not very loose in your movements, do not despair, disciplines such as Yoga and Pilates, along with other simple exercises, will come to your aid. By practicing them regularly, you will improve your body’s flexibility and elasticity, but also your balance and coordination, for the benefit of overall ease.

From the Warrior 2 position to the Pliers position, from jumping rope to Pilates, here are 5 exercises to melt you in motion . You’ll see what results!

Warrior Yoga Position 2

If you want to become looser and more flexible, the warrior yoga pose 2 call Virabhadrasana 2 , comes to your aid. In addition to strengthening different parts of the body, it improves elasticity from the back, promotes balance and grounding, increases body awareness. This is particularly useful for those who tend to be a little clumsy in their movements.

Stand up straight and turn both of them slightly outward, then slightly bend your knees. Then open your legs and inhale deeply.

Continue bending your knees slightly as you exhale and lift them up as you inhale.

Now open your legs even more, which should be well stretched, keep your toes pointed out, bend your legs slowly and stand up just as slowly, repeating the exercise several times.

With legs apart, turn your right foot to the right, bring your hands to your waist and bend your right knee forward, bring it back and repeat 2-3 times. Repeat the exercise with the left leg.

With your legs apart, turn your right foot to the right so the heel is in line with the arch of your left foot, inhale deeply and bend your right leg holding the position for a few seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Repeat the exercise again on either side, but this time raise your arms so they are parallel to the floor, turning your head to the right and left, respectively, looking over your hand.

the skipping rope

To be more fluid in your movements, it is important to have good coordination. Well, the unexpected jumping rope It is very useful for improving balance and promoting coordination. It is simple and hassle free unless you have joint disease as it puts a lot of stress on them.

It is important to choose the rope right: to do this, place it on the floor with one foot on it, then grab the ends by pulling them up. If it comes to shoulder height, it’s perfect for you. When jumping rope, try to keep your belly in and twist the rope with your wrists, not your arms.

claw position

Yoga is particularly useful for improving our flexibility and making us more free in our daily movements. Among the recommended positions is also that of tweezers call Paschimottanasana Asana particularly indicated for flexibilizing the joints of the hip and the pelvis. All to the advantage of body laxity.

Sit on a mat keeping your legs straight and together and bringing your hands to your knees. Relax by taking a deep breath and lean forward starting at your hips, moving your arms as well. Bring your hands at least up to your ankles.

Relax and bring your torso towards your legs and your forehead over your knees, remaining in this position for a few seconds. Return to the starting position while breathing in.

Pilates exercises for flexibility

Pilates is a discipline much loved by men and women of all ages, in fact it adapts to the physical capabilities of any person, more or less trained. If on the one hand it helps athletes to train their muscles, on the other hand it is useful for toning the body, strengthening it, but also for improving the spinal flexibility promoting the balance the concentration and the coordination . So it’s also perfect for relax the movements and feel less awkward.

to make the legs more flexible, stand on the mat keeping your feet parallel and your arms along your body.

more flexible, stand on the mat keeping your feet parallel and your arms along your body. Bring your hands to your hips and bend your knees a little, extend your right leg behind you and bring it forward towards your left foot. repeat the exercise for about ten times. Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg.

for about ten times. Return to the starting position and repeat with your left leg. Return to the starting position and bend both legs slightly, staying in the position for about ten times.

At this point, bring your hands to the floor, bend your thighs and lift your heels pushing them forward, then bring them back to the floor. Repeat the exercise 5 times.

Exercise to train the core muscles

Working your core muscles is very important if you want to gain fluency in your movements and be less clumsy. Those muscles , which represent the point of union between the upper and lower parts of the body, perform multiple functions. For example, they support column stabilize the balance improve the movements of the whole body and train them, in addition to bringing a whole series of benefits , improves daily motor coordination. The exercises you can practice are countless.

Try lifting your sitting leg with your feet together, your back straight, and your hands under the seat.

Raise your heels keeping your knees bent. Then lift your feet and knees towards each other, holding the position for a few seconds.

Then place your toes on the floor without moving your torso. Repeat 10 times, rest and do 3 rounds in total.















