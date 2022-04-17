52% of the world’s population has a headache; learn how to reduce discomfort – 04/16/2022

If you have a headache often, you are not alone. According to a review of 357 studies, 52% of people experience it at least once a year. The result was published this Tuesday (12) in the Journal of Headache and Pain.

According to the authors, this number is higher than the 35% established by the GBD (Global Burden of Disease), a program that tracks the epidemiological levels and trends of various diseases around the world.

“We found that the prevalence of headaches remains high worldwide and the burden of different types can affect many. We must strive to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment,” said study lead author Lars Jacob Stovner, from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, in a statement.

How the study was done and the main results

The authors reviewed 357 studies published between 1961 and the end of 2020, in different regions of the world. They found that 52% of people have a headache at least once a year.

Among them, 14% experience migraine, 26% report tension-type headache and about 5% have a headache for 15 or more days per month.

Each day, nearly 16% of people worldwide have a headache and nearly half (7%) have a migraine, according to the findings.

All types of headache are more common in women than men, especially migraines (17% in women vs about 9% in men) and headaches on 15 or more days per month (6% in women vs less than 3% in men).

In the article, the authors explain that studies on the prevalence of headache can vary greatly and, therefore, the data can be uncertain. In addition, the researchers said that most studies were done in high-income countries, which may not reflect reality. Therefore, further studies are needed in other regions of the world.

Why this study is important

The findings show that headache, including migraine, is a frequent complaint among the population. Therefore, it is important that health bodies, medical societies, among others, reinforce the forms of prevention, as well as the treatments available – which will depend according to the cause of the headache.

In the case of migraine, the most common situation, the therapeutic objective is to reduce the attacks. When the pain is at its height, there are several specific medications for its relief. In addition to medication, there are a range of non-drug strategies that include physical therapy, acupuncture, nutrition, and cognitive behavioral therapy. In the case of migraine, it must be kept in mind that the care will be permanent and that, for consistent control, the waiting time can be from one to two years.

If you have three days of headache in the period of a month, occasions in which the use of analgesics was necessary, look for a neurologist immediately, as directed by the SBHefaleia (Brazilian Society of Headache).

See how to prevent or collaborate in the treatment of headache

Some triggering factors are not modifiable, such as climate change and odors around you, but you can put into practice the precautions listed below to reduce crises:

Avoid self-medicating;

See a neurologist if the pain is acute or frequent;

Be patient and collaborative during treatment. A considerable improvement, with reduction of migraine attacks, can take one to two years;

Practice physical activity regularly;

Invest in self-knowledge to be able to identify what triggers the pain for you;

Try to eat every three hours. Prolonged fasting triggers pain;

Maintain a sleep routine and try to sleep at least seven hours a night;

Avoid stress or take steps to minimize it;

Avoid the consumption of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs;

Ensure good daily hydration — drink two to three liters of water a day, every day;

Get into the habit of writing down what you ate, to identify the foods you consumed in the hours before a crisis.

Maintain a healthy weight. Extremes on the scale are risk factors for headache chronification.

* With information from a report published on 04/30/2019.