AMD Radeon 6400 GPU is coming and Sapphire already has its model

RDNA 2-based GPU will be AMD’s new entry card

If there’s one thing that PC gamers are currently waiting for, it’s a good entry-level video card solution that delivers good performance and doesn’t cost an eye. Well, it seems that we will continue to wait for a while longer, as the “simpler” cards deliver great performance, at a terrible price. AMD didn’t like much with their latest solution and the next one is even more modest. The Radeon RX 6400 is moving out of OEM exclusivity and into the retail market, and Sapphire already has its low profile model.

THE Sapphire Pulse Rx 6400 is a video card with a very simple design, worthy of those models that, until years ago, we called “just to give video”. The small one-slot card has a small heatsink just on top of the graphics chip and memory modules, and is cooled by a small fan that appears to be 90mm.

According to AMD’s page for this GPU, the Radeon RX 6400 has 12 compute units, adding up to 768 stream processors. The video card operates between 2039 MHz and 2321 Mhz with the boost clock. Its 4GB of GDDR6 memory operates at 16Gbps with bandwidth up to 128GB/s over a 64-bit bus. Still about memory, the GPU has 16MB of Infinity Cache. All this power consumes 53W.

Radeon Model

– Continues after advertising – RX 6400 Radeon 6500 XT Radeon 6600 cores 768 1024 1792 ray accelerators 12 16 28 GPU frequency (up to) 2321 MHz 2815 MHz 2491 MHz Video Memory 4GB GDDR6 /64-bit 4GB GDDR6 / 64-bit 8GB GDDR6 / 128-bit Bandwidth 112 GB/s 128 GB/s 224 GB/s TDP 53W 107W 132W

The small graphics card offers both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports and this is where the Radeon RX 6400 information ends. This is not an official announcement yet, but the Videocardz website had access to images of this Sapphire model. As the website shows, this model is very similar to Radeon PRO W6400, entry-level workstation board.

Although Sapphire’s box says that the Radeon RX 6400 is a card for FullHD, we know that this should not be the case, see the RX 6500 XT. Both share the same GPU, Navi 24, with their differences.



– Continues after advertising –

Second chance: does a Radeon RX 6500 XT now make sense?

It’s cheaper, there are more PCIe 4.0 platforms… is it worth it now?



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz