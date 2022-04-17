Anvisa bans import and sale of Kinder chocolates in Brazil

According to the agency, the measure applies to all Ferreiro products manufactured in Belgium.

By Agency Brazil – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued, on Thursday night (14), a resolution that prohibits the marketing, distribution, import and use of Kinder brand products in Brazil. According to the agency, the measure applies to all Ferreiro products manufactured in Belgium.

“Although Brazil is not among the countries of destination for the products, as reported by Anvisa, the Agency considered it prudent to publish the preventive measure with the aim of informing society and preventing the product from being consumed or brought from outside the country by people companies or importers”, informed Anvisa in the document.

>>> Kinder outbreak Contaminated egg: Intoxicated child’s mother reports girl’s blank stare

The Ferrero company was notified to provide information on imports and control of products in the country. The measure, however, does not affect products produced and marketed nationally.

Last week, cases of salmonella were reported in the UK, caused by consumption of Kinder brand products. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified the manufacturer Ferrero do Brasil. Through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), the ministry determined that Ferrero do Brasil formalize the recall of Kinder chocolate or provide clarification on the safety of the product.

company note

In a note, Ferrero do Brasil updated its position after the publication of Anvisa’s resolution. The demonstration stated that the products in question are not sold on national soil. Read in full:

Kinder brand clarifies that Anvisa ban does not affect products sold in Brazil Company reinforces that products that are being recalled in other countries are not imported and distributed by Anvisa in BrazilSão Paulo, April 15, 2022 – Kinder brand reiterates that the Resolution -RE nº 1.233, published by Anvisa on Thursday night (14th) refers exclusively to Kinder products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium and which are not distributed by Ferrero do Brasil. The Kinder brand informs that its chocolates and Easter eggs sold by Ferrero do Brasil in the country are safe for consumption. [email protected]

