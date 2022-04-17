Brasilia Agency

From time to time, health-themed conferences bring together different actors: service providers, government, workers in the field and users to discuss a topic of public interest. This year, the 5th National Conference on Mental Health takes place, preceded by the state and municipal stages. In the case of the Federal District, which has no municipalities, but is divided into health regions, seven regional conferences and a district stage will be held.

The director of Social Control of the Department of Health, Abdiel Andrade, points out that any citizen can participate in the debates. In addition, assemblies have been organized by the mental health services since January, and free conferences by social movements. This April, the regional stages take place in the seven health regions, starting with the East, which took place on April 1st.



“When a policy is built, in this case of mental health, in which the involvement of society is perceived as an important factor, it becomes more participatory and more aligned with the needs of the population, that is, the public health service is better suited to the citizen”

Abdiel Andrade, director of Social Control at the Health Department

The Health Conferences are guaranteed by federal law nº 8.142/1990 and represent a moment in which the group of social actors debate the proposals that will be the basis for the elaboration of public policies. “When a policy is built, in this case of mental health, in which the involvement of society is perceived as an important factor, it becomes more participatory and more aligned with the needs of the population, that is, the public health service is better suited to the citizen”, reinforces Abdiel.

For Raimundo Nonato Lima, counselor of the Health Council of the Federal District, in the segment of users, the objective of this social participation is to create more effective public policies from a democratic construction. “You can only hold a conference and make progress when you have a participatory citizen,” he says.

The director of mental health of the Department of Health, Vanessa Soublin, emphasizes that there is a concern of management, in operationalizing the issues raised at the conference, in the planning of the area and to effect the collaborations in the action plan of the Folder. “We are making a proposal for a partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to deepen the issue of social participation and for what is brought in this way at the conference to subsidize the Master Plan for Mental Health 2024-2028”, she adds.

regional stages

The regional stages of the conference are underway in the DF, which take place in the seven health regions. From these events come proposals for the district stage, to be held in June. In turn, proposals for the national one will emerge from the debates at this stage, which will take place between the 8th and 11th of November, in Brasília.

Raimundo explains that the consolidated report of the approved proposals comes out of the national conference and that serves as a basis for managers to implement the national mental health policy, based on discussions widely debated in municipalities, states, DF and regions.

Check the locations and dates of the next steps:

Western Health Region Conference

April 19, 8 am to 6 pm

IESB University Center – Ceilândia Campus

Know more.

North Region and Health Conference

April 26, 8 am to 6 pm

Planaltina Cultural Complex, on Avenida Uberdan Cardoso Lote 02

Register here for the 3rd North Region Mental Health Conference.

Southwest Region Conference

April 27, 8 am to 6 pm

Estácio Taguatinga South College

Register here for the 3rd Southwest Region Mental Health Conference.

Central Region Conference

April 29, 8 am to 5 pm

IESB Auditorium – L2 South (Quadras 613/614)

Register here for the 3rd Central Region Mental Health Conference.

*With information from the Department of Health