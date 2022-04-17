Rodrigo Mussi is “calmer and more active” this Saturday (16), according to information from his brother, Diogo, on social media. The former BBB has been hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, since March 31 after being the victim of a car accident, in which he was a passenger on a racing app.

“Already started some exercises with a physical therapist, bending and stretching the legs, arms and etc”, said the brother about his condition today. Diogo is optimistic about Rodrigo’s recovery, as are the professionals involved in his treatment.

“Again, the doctors said that Rodrigo’s case is a miracle. Tomorrow I will update everyone with details and unpublished information. #Rodrigorenasce”.

The ex-BBB is still in the extubation process. This week, the brother also warned that a new surgery on Rodrigo’s spine had been ruled out, after the results of the CT scans performed by the doctors. According to him, the procedure may be done in the future, depending on his brother’s clinical condition.

Rodrigo Mussi’s accident in São Paulo completes 15 days

Rodrigo Mussi had a car accident at dawn on 03/31, 15 more days ago, when the driver who was driving the app vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and ended up hitting the back of a truck.

The former BBB suffered head trauma in one leg, a deep cut in the other leg and also affected his spine. The commercial manager remains in serious but stable condition at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo.