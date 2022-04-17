Chocolate fattening? Increase acne? Take these and other questions about Easter candy – Photos

Easter Sunday is the most awaited day of the year for those who want to win and eat a lot of chocolate. It turns out that the candy, made from cocoa, is surrounded by questions and some myths that may even seem like a story to fool children. After all, does eating too much chocolate give you a tummy ache? fattening? Does it give you a pimple? Next, Thais Barca, functional and sports nutritionist, clarifies some of these doubts freepik

Chocolate fattening? The truth is that no food is capable of gaining or losing weight in isolation. The important thing, according to the specialist, is to consume in a moderate way and in the appropriate amount so that there is no result of weight gain. "The guideline, we also see in studies even thinking about the benefit of cocoa, is to eat an average of 10 to 20 grams of chocolate per day", says Thais

Can eating too much chocolate cause a stomachache? This argument, often used to restrain children from craving sweets, does not really hold up, according to the nutritionist. That's because for chocolate to cause any damage to the gut, it would need to be consumed in an exaggerated amount like the one available in the movie. The fantastic chocolate factoryfor example

"If it's a white chocolate or a more milk chocolate, it can really have a lot of fat and sugar, and in a very large amount it won't be good for the intestinal microbiota and the intestinal mucosa. so it can happen [a dor de barriga]but it is something very difficult, because our body knows how to deal with some excesses", explains the nutritionist

Can Chocolate Increase Acne Occurrence? The answer is yes, but for those people who already face the dermatological problem or are prone to the appearance of pimples on their face, for example. "It could be that people who have a higher production of sebum in their skin can have this effect. Milk or white chocolates have a higher fat content in the composition [e podem contribuir]but it needs to be a very large and daily consumption", explains Thais

Is 70% cocoa chocolate healthier? Yes, chocolates that contain a greater amount of cocoa in the composition are healthier and can bring more health benefits, according to the nutritionist. Cocoa bean is a food rich in phenolic compounds, which are beneficial for increasing the level of HDL in the body, the so-called good cholesterol, and decreasing LDL, known as bad cholesterol, which oxidizes in the arteries and can cause cardiovascular disease.

"[O cacau] it acts by inhibiting an enzyme present in our body, which will cause increased vasodilation and make the pressure normalize. It is also a source of magnesium and potassium, which has a cardioprotective effect, improves in situations of stress and anxiety and helps to relax", says Thais.

Is white chocolate less healthy? The nutritionist explains that, in general, white chocolates sold on the market contain an extensive list of ingredients that are not allied to health, with excess sugar, fat and preservatives. "We currently have in the industry some white chocolates made with cocoa mass and at most they mix a little sugar and powdered milk, so there are only three ingredients. When I'm going to recommend it to a patient who really likes white chocolate, I end up indicating these options", she highlights