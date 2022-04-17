Covid: Queiroga may announce a new emergency situation – 04/16/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, convened a national radio and TV network for this Sunday night (17), at 8:30 pm, and, according to people who follow the discussions, should announce that the country is already in the necessary conditions for the state of emergency due to the Covid pandemic can be reviewed.

The Public Health Emergency of National Importance supports the emergency use of vaccines, non-bidding purchases and other rules related to the pandemic.

​In the Ministry of Health alone, 170 rules can be impacted with the end of the health emergency.

Among the most sensitive is the authorization of emergency use of vaccines and medicines. However, people who have worked on the matter say they are studying a way to not harm the use of Coronavac, which has emergency authorization.

The vaccines from Pfizer, Janssen and Fiocruz already have the definitive registration and would not suffer any impact with the end of the health emergency.

At the end of March, the folder finalized a document that would be delivered to the minister so that he could make a decision on the possible review in the state of emergency. In it, epidemiological data, from the SUS care network and the norms that would be impacted by the decision were being considered.

SUS managers say they are not against the end of the health emergency due to the reduction in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the country.

However, they try to convince the Ministry of Health that, after publication, the period of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) is extended by 90 days so that there is time to carry out the transition and monitor the conditions. In addition, it proposes a risk communication plan and a return to normality plan.

Nesio Fernandes, president of Conass (National Council of State Health Secretaries), said that this plan should have three main axes: control indicators (definition of a rate of new cases and hospitalizations that may pose a risk to the region), a surveillance between cases of Covid-19 and influenza (at this point they ask that the Covid-19 vaccine be incorporated into the National Immunization Program) and the assessment of the installed capacity of the states to provide assistance to cases of long-term Covid and other conditions that put pressure on the health service.

After promising to declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, a task that is only up to the WHO (World Health Organization), Queiroga modulated his speech and went on to work on preparations to close Espin, dated February 2020.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who throughout the pandemic encouraged denialist attitudes and contrary to WHO recommendations, is leading the pressure for the country to get out of the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic as soon as possible.

“Starting at the beginning of next month, with the decision of the Minister of Health to put an end to the pandemic, we must return to normality in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said in mid-March.

Queiroga and Bolsonaro even promised to end the pandemic in Brazil and declared that Covid-19 had become an endemic disease.

The plan was to reinforce the version that the government has overcome the health crisis, in addition to discouraging the use of masks and other protective measures against the virus.

as showed the Sheet, Minister Queiroga modulated his speech when he was alerted by assistants that he has no power to end the pandemic. The minister manages only to revoke Espin. This would be the main way to empty restrictions against Covid.

as showed the SheetHealth began to aim at the repeal of rules that are considered unnecessary at this time, in which Covid cases and deaths are falling, such as the restriction to export medicines, oxygen and other health items.