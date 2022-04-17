Discover a nutritious carbohydrate that helps you lose weight with health

Millet is very common in bird food, but it can be used in human food and because it is rich in methionine, it promotes body formation or definition. Another advantage of its consumption is its low caloric index, because for every 100g there is an intake of approximately 120 calories. This amount can be divided and added to recipes such as smoothies, juices, salads and dishes, that is, it ends up becoming a very versatile option for everyday life.

Strengthens the musculature

Because it is rich in calcium, it acts in the prevention of osteoporosis by strengthening the muscles and helps in their recovery after weight training. For the elderly and children, this mineral is essential and guarantees the maintenance of the immune system.

Helps with glucose absorption

People facing diabetes should keep this ingredient on the menu, diversifying the source of lighter carbohydrates. Fiber increases satiety, decreasing the desire for sweets and pasta.

Safe for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity

Millet flour is one of the products that has the potential to improve the quality of life for celiac patients, making certain preparations more accessible and simple. In its natural form it does not contain gluten and when handled within good food safety practices, it is recommended for those with this restriction.

Promotes rejuvenation

It has antioxidants that eliminate free radicals, therefore, it ends up with dead skin cells, fighting premature aging. The chances of the incidence of cancer and malignant tumors reduces considerably due to polyphenols.