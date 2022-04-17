





Father risks life to save children from US fire Photo: Instagram

An American father didn’t think twice about getting on a bus that caught fire with his 4 children inside. Kyle Copeland, 33, is a former intelligence officer in the United States Air Force and released photos of the explosion that took place on December 26 of last year.

The fire started after the vehicle burst into flames from a propane gas explosion, while children were playing on the bus while their parents were outside.

According to reports from friends and family, the accident left him and two of his children, Krew, 4, and Pepper, 11, with third-degree burns. After being admitted in serious condition, undergoing surgery and treatment at a burn hospital in Las Vegas, Kyle and Krew were released and the family is now awaiting the recovery of their eldest daughter.

According to a medical report from last Wednesday (13), Pepper, who had 80% of her body burned, would still have more surgeries, three months after the incident.

The mother, Whitney, 33, and children Kade, 10, and Emree, 6, suffered only minor injuries and were treated by local doctors. All survived thanks to the quick action of Copeland, who described the moment as ‘a straight look into hell’ for a local paper.

“We’re doing our best to keep her excited and keep her moving,” the Copeland family said in a statement.

The transport that had been transformed into a motorhome was also the family’s home and transport.

The US Army veteran and his wife, Whitney, sold the house in May 2021 to embark on full-time summer travel to make up for years of separations due to military service.

Four months later, this tragic accident took place that even left them homeless. The Copeland family bus exploded with their four children inside. The flames could be seen five kilometers from the explosion site.

Since the accident, family friends have created an online campaign to help Copeland get back on his feet and pay for medical expenses. More than 3 thousand donations have been made since the beginning of the “vaquinha” and more than US$ 200 thousand (about R$ 940 thousand) have already been collected.

The family was sharing several photos from the trip on their Instagram page @copelandbuslife, and are now using the traumatic experience to raise awareness about the use of propane gas in mobile homes.