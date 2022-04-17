For 12 years under discussion, the municipal health plan for positions and salaries has not yet come to fruition

After 12 years of negotiations, the Municipal Health Careers, Positions and Salaries Plan (PCCS) has not yet left the world of ideas. During the administration of former secretary Daniel Soranz, a skeleton of the plan was studied, which still lacks an analysis of the financial impact. The new text can begin to be discussed in the City Council in the first half of May.

The definition of a PCCS is an obligation of all levels of the Executive, according to a document from the Ministry of Health of 2006, to comply with the legislation of the Unified Health System. In 2020, the then candidate for mayor, Eduardo Paes, put him as a campaign promise.

In the first half of May, a meeting will be held between the mayor, Carlo Caiado, with the Health Commission, the municipal secretary of health and the mayor to present the government’s proposal, with the financial impact. The expectation is that it will also be discussed with the categories on the 5th, in a meeting with the health categories.

SMS reported that there is consensus among unions on the definition of careers, and the city government is studying the values ​​for each benefit and the budgetary impact of implementing a PCCS.

Outline without salary table

In the last meetings of the Secretary of Health with the servers, the outline of the PCCS studied by the current management was presented. The skeleton foresees up to 22% of bonus for improvement, on the base salary, but does not show on which salary scale the increase will be applied.

The numbers from the base salary are important for the category to be able to measure the changes in the new PCCS. The salaries of health workers are the lowest in the administration of Rio.

The text also proposes the creation of the careers of Medical Specialist in Health, Specialist in Health, Technical Assistant in Health and Assistant in Health, according to the degree and area of ​​training.

More than 7 thousand left the public service without seeing PCCS

The number of active servers in the folder has dwindled in the last 12 years. Data from the president of the Health Commission, councilor Paulo Pinheiro (PSOL), show that, in 2009, there were 29 thousand public employees. In 2022, 12 years after the OSs Law and the creation of Riosaúde, the number dropped to 22,000.

The positive result for the municipal coffers in 2022, after many years of tightening, would have been the engine to resume discussions on the job plan, points out Pinheiro.

He explains that, now, it would be possible to think of an expense change further away from the prudential margin, the first warning sign about the Executive’s expenses with payroll, described in the Fiscal Responsibility Law.