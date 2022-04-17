German government urges people to save energy to ‘annoy’ Putin

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Gas station in Germany

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Germany is under pressure to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel

Germany’s Deputy Chancellor (Premier) Robert Habeck urged his country’s people to save energy and avoid using cars to help reduce Germany’s dependence on imported Russian oil and gas.

“If you can ride a train or a bike over Easter, that’s good too: it’s good for the pocket and it irritates (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said Habeck, who is also the economy minister and co-leader of the Green Party.

Germany has resisted European calls for a ban on Russian energy imports because of the Ukraine war.

This has drawn criticism from the Ukrainian government, which argues that buying fuel from Russia helps finance the invasion of the country.

