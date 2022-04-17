Giant pandas devour ‘cake’ to celebrate 50th anniversary of the species’ arrival in the United States | World

Giant panda Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji had a different breakfast this Saturday (16). The pair ate a “cake” to celebrate 50 years of a historic visit by US President Richard Nixon to China in 1972.

Giant pandas were gifted to the US by the Chinese government and are among the most famous tenants at the National Zoo, also known as the Smithsonian Zoo, located in Washington DC.

In addition to saluting the historic moment in the relationship between the countries, the commemoration also highlighted the success of the global giant panda breeding program, which helped to bring bears back from the brink of extinction.

The pandas ate breakfast in front of a crowd. The “cake” was made from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane and lasted about 15 minutes.

2 of 3 Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji — Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji — Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The event was attended by the Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang. The diplomat praised the bears as a “symbol of friendship” between nations. The Chinese practice of “lending” pandas to zoos around the world has as its main objective the conservation of the species.

However, analysts believe that this “panda diplomacy” has other strategic functions, such as improving the public image of the Asian giant and consolidating trade relations.

3 of 3 National Zoo Director Brandie Smith and China Ambassador Qin Gang this Saturday (16) — Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana National Zoo Director Brandie Smith and Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang this Saturday (16) — Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The National Zoo’s original pair of pandas were Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing. Since arriving in 1972, they have been the zoo’s main attractions, but panda pregnancy is notoriously complicated and none of their cubs have survived.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian – Xiao Qi Ji’s father – arrived in 2000, and the pair successfully gave birth to three other puppies: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. All were transported to China at age 4, under the terms of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government.